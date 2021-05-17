As Summer Heats Up So Does Offshore Fishing…

by Capt. Bruce Andersen

It’s amazing how busy it has been in the Keys this year that it seems that the season has been flying by. Summer is here and as the temperatures heat up so will the fishing offshore of the Upper Keys. Offshore fishing for mahi-mahi in the gulf stream can be great from spring all the way through late summer and early fall, but June is typically thought of as the peak of dolphin season. Just like any type of fishing there will be periods of red-hot fishing with slower days mixed in, but even on the slow days there’s usually plenty of mahi to be had if you put the work in and know what to look for.

The gulf stream current flowing over the irregular bottom found offshore of Islamorada that many captains refer to as the broken bottom produces various rips on the surface and can make for some spectacular fishing. Every day of mahi fishing in the keys can be different. Some days you will find mahi under the birds chasing flying fish in the rips and the next day you might make your day on a piece of floating debris or under a weed line. The gulf stream is always flowing and with an average velocity of 2 to 4 miles per hour means that every day offshore is truly a new adventure. The water you fished in yesterday could be 50 to 100 miles away and fresh debris, sargasso weed, and batches of fish are flowing by daily.

Keeping a sharp eye out for all the signs is the key to mahi fishing. Frigate birds hovering low, small groups of terns picking in the water and heading southwest that local captains often call low pickers, pieces of floating debris in the water, sargasso weed patches, weed lines, and turtles can all be the ticket. The distance from shore that the fish are coming through changes daily as well. It’s always good to cover all your bases and pay close attention anywhere from 300 feet of water on out.

It can get crowded offshore especially on weekends in the summer. Try to give plenty of space to other boats. It’s always best to find your own fish. If you see a boat stopped and catching fish, stay away from them unless they call you in on the radio or wave you in and invite you. Unless it’s a really big school or a piece of debris with a lot of fish on it there’s usually not many left and the ones that are will usually be kind of beat up and not want to bite. You’ll usually be better off finding a school of your own to capitalize on.

In addition to the mahi, black fin tuna, wahoo, triple tail, and billfish like sailfish, and even blue and white marlin can all be part of the catch offshore of the keys this time of year. It’s a great time to go offshore in the Florida Keys. I hope I see you out there!

— You can reach Captain Bruce Andersen at Capt. Easy Charters,

MM 85, call 305.360.2120 or email at: captbrucekey@comcast.net