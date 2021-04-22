Fishing and the NFL

By: Capt. Armando Alejo

On a recent charter we had the pleasure of fishing with a group of retired NFL football players. Among them, retired NFL lineman, Tom Andrews and his two college teammates; Jim Norris and Greg Kastman. On this day, we hopped aboard the 2300 HPS and headed out of the famed Flamingo Everglades area in Homestead, FL. My attention was drawn immediately to all their stories. I enjoyed listening to their amazing college and NFL stories and also noticed how the camaraderie still exists between these long-time teammates.

We enjoyed our trip South from Flamingo and we took in some amazing South Florida weather on our way to our fishing stops for the day. We came to our first stop and got on a good speckled trout bite with Greg leading the way with a nice over slot trout that he fought and landed like a true Glades Angler! We worked hard throughout the day, then made a good run North to end our day deep in the Everglades backcountry. On our last stop, Jim and I worked together where we put some fresh baits on the bottom, and it sure did pay off! Jim hooked and landed a nice Everglades Redfish to close our charter.

Join us today to get in on a good Flamingo Everglades bite!

