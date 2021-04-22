It’s Tarpon Time in the Florida Keys 

By: Capt. Greg Poland

This is honestly is my favorite time of year to be a fishing guide! I caught my first tarpon at age 10 and have been fishing for them every time the weather is right ever since. Last year, when we were all closed down for the pandemic, I had the opportunity to fish a few times a week with my good buddy Capt. Randy Towe and a few other local Captains and I have to say we had the best time catching a few fish and talking about how we got into this crazy business and how much we loved fishing. Although it was great to pull on a few silver kings, we all missed the anglers who have become our friends and so happy they are back out on the water with us this year.

The season has been great on my boat this year and have had some really nice fish caught and released. My setup for tarpon fishing is a 7ft rod with 25bl mono and a 60lb fluorocarbon leader of 10ft attached to a circle hook, you can add a bobber or not depending on the conditions.

If you are looking to learn how to catch a tarpon give me a call and let’s get out for a 1/2-day charter, if tarpon are not what you are looking to catch we can catch you dinner! When the weather is just right, I have the opportunity to be fishing out on the patch reefs for yellowtail and recently have caught a beautiful cuberra snapper while fishing on one of the deeper ledges on the Atlantic side.

I have some great dates still available for this season if you would like to get out on the water.

— Contact Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email at gregpoland@icloud.com