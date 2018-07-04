American-Made Innovation At B&W Trailer Hitches

Since 1987, B&W Trailer Hitches has been using quality and innovation to build one of the most trustworthy names in the industry. Employee-owned and all American, B&W manufactures towing products with the kind of quality that can only be delivered when pride of ownership goes into every step of the process, from design to the final customer experience. While most other manufacturers have shipped their operations overseas, this commitment to excellence has made B&W one of the few remaining hitch makers in America.

Like many American success stories, B&W’s began in a garage. It was 1987 in the Midwestern town of Humboldt, Kansas. Roger Baker was experiencing declining demand for his skills as a classic-car restorer, and Joe Works had endured several tough years on the family farm. To provide for their families, they began applying their skills in a new way—building custom truck beds under the name B&W.

They quickly recognized a way to remove the inconvenience of a gooseneck ball permanently welded in the bed of a truck. They designed a gooseneck hitch with the mounting hardware underneath the bed and a ball that turned over and stowed in place. The Turnoverball Gooseneck Hitch was born. They didn’t know it would revolutionize the industry the way it did, but today nearly every gooseneck manufacturer uses this type of ball storage and mounting system. They didn’t invent the trailer hitch, but they made everyone else reinvent theirs.

A few years later, they applied the same concepts to fifth-wheel hitches. Using the same under-bed mounting hardware and hole in the bed, they designed a Companion with a single point attachment that was removable when not towing. They also designed the Companion to provide a quiet and smooth ride for the user.

From there, they kept solving problems other hitch manufacturers weren’t, always thinking of the customer’s towing experience. They set the bar high and built a company that continues to raise it.

Baker retired in 1999, and in 2007, Works began transferring ownership to the company’s 390 employees, who are now employee-owners. With a vested interest in their products, the employee-owners are more dedicated than ever to making the best hitches and accessories possible.

Their product line now includes all types of innovative towing products manufactured on-site in their nearly 500,000-square-foot facility, where they can oversee every detail. Their steel comes straight from the American Heartland and is forged in mills they’ve known and trusted for years. Because the best labor doesn’t come from the lowest bidder overseas, B&W’s craftsmen are some of the best and brightest in the industry.

“We know that what you tow matters—and so does what you tow it with,” is a company motto.

B&W Trailer Hitches is a shining example of American-made quality and American ingenuity.

For more information, go to www.bwtrailerhitches.comboat