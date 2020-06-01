American Museum of Fly Fishing Video on Legends of Saltwater Fly Fishing

Like most, The American Museum of Fly Fishing experienced closures during the health crisis. In light of that, they decided to share interview footage from their saltwater initiative online.

The video features Flip Pallot, Chico Fernandez, Lefty Kreh, Stu Apte, Nat Ragland, Joan Wulff, Nick Curcione, Mark Sosin and Bill Curtis, telling their stories from the early days of saltwater fly fishing in America.

The exhibit as a whole celebrates a curated journey through time, filled with the people, places and innovations that have made saltwater fly fishing one of the fastest growing sectors of the exciting and dynamic angling industry.

Learn more about On Fly In The Salt: American Saltwater Fly Fishing From The Surf To The Flats and please consider supporting the American Museum of Fly Fishing as it strives to collect and curate all things fly fishing.

Read more here: https://www.amff.org/american-saltwater-fly-fishing-surf-flats/