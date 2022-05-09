An Adventure Through Monroe County, Tennessee

By Blaina Best, Monroe County Tourism

Sometimes you can just hear the mountains calling. They cry out to you like an old friend. Regardless if you were born and raised in the mountains or not, most everyone can relate to this calling. The need for breathtaking views, heart pounding adventures, and fresh air is embedded in all of us. A charming, small county in east Tennessee, Monroe County, offers folks the opportunity to enjoy their getaways off of the beaten path in places that enrich your soul and help you rediscover the wild living inside of you.

As you turn off of I-75 in Sweetwater, Tennessee and arrive at the Lost Sea Adventure, you can already tell you have discovered an American wonder. Deep inside of the mountains is an extensive and historic cave system that opens up to America’s largest underground lake, a Registered National Landmark you have to see for yourself.

Just a short drive from the Lost Sea, you will happen upon Tennessee’s largest muscadine vineyard, Tsali Notch Vineyard. The picturesque views of the Unicoi Mountains from the vineyard paired with their award winning wines and juices are what great vacations are made of. If you visit during harvest season, you will even be able to enjoy the sweet aroma from the ripe muscadines hanging from the vines. After sipping on your muscadine wine, it would only be fitting to stop in at Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams. Benton’s meats are internationally recognized for their delicious dry-cured hams and bacon. These meats are slow-cured to perfection and always ready for travelers to take home to enjoy.

Down the road, history lovers can step back in time to one of the earliest British fortifications on the western frontier – Fort Loudoun. Fort Loudoun State Historic Park not only features a completely reconstructed fort, but the mountain views over Tellico Lake are too stunning to not stop and take in. Across the road the historical encounters continue at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum. Here, you can witness how Sequoyah gave his people, the Cherokee Nation, a gift that will endure forever – a writing system.

Afterwards, immersing yourself into the gorgeous blue-hued mountains of Tellico Plains is necessary. As you drive into this small town, the mountains feel like they are rising from the earth to greet you. Anything and everything related to the great outdoors awaits you here – hiking, kayaking, tubing, gold-panning, cycling, fishing, hunting, and more. A ride up the Cherohala Skyway National Scenic Byway will provide you with 40+ miles of scenic views and elevations rising over 5,400 feet above sea level. It is truly a drive above the clouds with beautiful views of the Unicoi Mountains.

All of this adventure’n calls for a wonderful place to stay. We invite you to make plans to experience Monroe County and stay at one of our unique lodging facilities. From treehouses, glamping, and RV camping to cozy cabins and hotels, we have a place for everyone. Explore your options at visitmonroetn.com/lodging.

To plan your vacation with us, please visit us at visitmonroetn.com or find Visit Monroe TN on Facebook and Instagram.