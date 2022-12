I caught this 49” Redfish in Anastasia Island, St Augustine.

This is the 2nd submission with the right photo requirements.

Fish caught from intercostal shore at 8am on 10/09/22

Penn surf rod and reel combo, Battle3 reel with Kast King 40# braid with Owner 4/0 circle hook.

It took me about 7 minutes to reel it in. Measure, photo, released.