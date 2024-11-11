Angler Magazine Reflections on Hurricane Helene

By Joe Woody, Publisher The Angler Magazine, Great Smoky Mountains and The Upstate

Whew! What a month. I’m sure nobody saw a devastating hurricane coming in October…but here we are.

We’re now in week three of rebuilding and I think we are just coming to grips with what this storm brought us. I know it could be months or even years for some areas to completely dig out of the mud, fallen timber and debris.

I was in the dark for most of the first week to ten days, with no power, internet or phone service in our house in Arden, NC just south of Asheville. I was just getting bits and pieces of secondhand information about what had happened. Now that the pics, stories and videos are out, then seeing it with my own eyes, I’ve had a hard time describing what I’ve seen. I’m not sure I’ve come to terms with my emotions on the whole thing either.

But I do know this: I’ve seen amazing acts of selfless service, acts of kindness and tireless effort by so many folks that I stopped being surprised by it. Kind of reminds me of what Admiral Chester Nimitz said about his experiences on Iwo Jima… “Uncommon valor was a common virtue”. I don’t want to say we are in a war zone, but our mountain communities have galvanized into an army of helpers and care givers.

I’ve seen folks drive mule trains loaded with supplies into places no longer reachable by vehicles. I’ve seen teachers, home makers and pastors volunteer as logisticians and route clearance specialists. Veterans have come out of retirement to clear airfields and load helicopters.

I’ve also seen our angling community organize distribution points and deliver untold tons of supplies to our communities… Here’s to you Maggie Valley Fly Shop… Here’s to you David Ramsey. There are so many that I can’t name them all here.

I know we’ve got a long way to go but our progress is staggering. We’ve shown our grit as Southern Highlanders and our forefathers would be proud.

If there is one thing I want to relay to the reader this month… Don’t cancel your plans in Upstate South Carolina, Western North Carolina, East Tennessee, North Georgia or North Alabama. Of course, use common sense and stay away from places that are dangerous. There are lists of no-go areas out there. Please look them up and take note, but for the most part: We are open for business.

Stable Rocks Ya’ll, JW