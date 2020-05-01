Angler Options

Capt. Dave Stephens

May is the month that everything in the harbor is in full swing. The options an angler has are at its peak. We still have some pelagic fish that are still in the area.

Snook fishing during this month should be a hot topic. For the most part, these guys have made their way onto the flats from the deeper waters. The barrier islands adjacent to flats will be holding good numbers of fish. On the lower tides look for fish to move to potholes on these flats. Other areas such as oyster bars and points around creek mouths are great places to locate fish. Live bait such as pilchards and herring will get the best results. If you prefer artificial, try weed-less soft plastics and twitch baits.

Probably the most looked for fish this month will be tarpon. Schools of these large fish will be making their way into our area. Locating these guys can be a little tricky. During the early part of the season calm wind conditions can help a lot. Keep your eyes open for fish rolling on the surface. The holes in the harbor are great places to look for these guys. Just remember to be courteous to other anglers, if you have a trolling motor use it. If not try to set up a drift in front of the fish, don’t be that guy! Baits such as large herring and small crabs will normally get their attention, however slow rolled swim baits will also get the job done.

For the angler that wants to just go out have a few beers bend the rods, and don’t care what you catch. This is a great month for that. We still have some mackerel in the harbor, and these guys are not normally picky. One way to locate fish is looking for birds balled up in area. This is a sure sign of a feeding frenzy. Spanish Mackerel are often over looked as great game fish. For a 2-3-pound fish they put up a great fight, and are not bad on the grill. The key is to prepare these guys fresh. Mackerel are a little bit more oily than other fish so they don’t freeze well. However, if prepared fresh are excellent table fare. Another nice relaxing way is to troll. Get you a couple spoons, toss them out the back, and kick the boat in gear.

May is a great month to be on the water. The fishing is good, and hopefully the boat traffic will begin to drop off. So, if you haven’t been out in a while, get out and give it a try. Give us a call or send an email. All of our charters are private and customized to fit you and your party’s needs.

