Anglers for the Cure 4th Annual Fishing Tournament: August 9th – 11th, 2018

IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT CATCHING FISH…SAVING LIVES IS OUR GOAL

We start from the beginning by giving men the information they need to stay healthy.

Anglers For The Cure will be providing a completely FREE male panel blood test that will not only cover the PSA Screening but everything from A to Z (a $300 Value).

All you must do is sign-up for the fishing tournament.

Anglers For The Cure, is the only charity salt water fishing tournament in the United States that focuses on prostate cancer. It also does something that no other charity event does.

Last year, 57 men had their PSA Screening done at the Captains Meeting and one of those men, was diagnosed with prostate cancer. If not for the test provided to him, he may not have found out until it was too late.

Adriana Somberg, the founder, wants to give this gift to all the men attending the tournament. She understands either they are too busy with work and their families to go their doctors, have no insurance or basically they do not see the need. Adriana knows once a man finds the need, it may be too late. Adriana knows too well. Her husband passed away in 2014 because he waited too long to have his PSA Screening. He was only 59.

The 4th Annual Anglers For The Cure fishing tournament will take place at Rybovich Superyacht Marina, West Palm Beach, Florida on August 9th and 11th, 2018. All participants will experience the best venue, best raffle and silent auction event of any fishing tournament. Weigh-in is easy and there’s plenty of space to dock your boat and relax. There is great music, a swimming pool for the kids, food and fun for everyone.

Anglers For the Cure has already raised almost $200,000.00 in only 3 years. It’s looking like 2018 will hit $100,000.00 in gross donations, making it the most successful year of all.

The benefactors: The MEN of course and we are proud to support Trustbridge and Treasure Coast Hospice, Prostate Cancer Foundation and Zero- End of Prostate Cancer.

If you want to be part of this great event and more importantly, join the cause as a sponsor or angler just visit www.anglersforthecure.comor call Adriana Somberg, at 561-707-8857.