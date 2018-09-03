Anglers For The Cure + Zero Tolerance of Prostate Cancer = Big Winners

Going into its 4th Annual fishing tournament, Adriana Somberg, the founder of Anglers For The Cure Research and Awareness of Prostate Cancer knew she had to make this year count in more ways than just an awesome captains’ meeting and fishing tournament.

Anglers For The Cure is unlike any fishing tournament…not because of the prizes or the awesome venue. But because the tournament provides a service that most men would not think of taking the time to do, or perhaps do not have the insurance or the financial means to have a $300 blood test done.



Anglers For The Cure and One Lab provided every man that was willing, a Complete Male Panel Blood test. A test that not only covers the PSA Screening but so much more. Last year, 57 had their FREE PSA Screenings done and two men’s lives were saved. This year 77 men took advantage of this incredible donation to their health and hopefully all will be well.

Anglers For The Cure wants to be the messenger and what the men do with this message is up to them.



This year’s tournament attracted 92 boats compared to 65 last year. Over 350 guests attended the Captains Meeting at the beautiful venue, Rybovich Superyacht Marina. With the generous donations of over 115 sponsors and the hard work of all their wonderful volunteers, the tournament is close to reaching their goal of making $100,000 for 2018.

There were plenty of KDW winners, Fishing Goddesses and Jr. Anglers that caught fish as big as 39.3 lbs. and the King of the Kings Tournament with a 40.8 lb. kingfish.

The benefactors are the MEN first then Zero-End of Prostate Cancer, Prostate Cancer Foundation, Treasure Health Hospice and Trustbridge Hospice.



For more information about next year’s event please contact Adriana Somberg at [email protected]