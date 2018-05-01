Anglers are in Good Company

By: Sara Dumich, MD

Metro Health

University of Michigan Health

There is something serene and magical about pre-dawn moments on quiet water. Gray mist hovers above the surface and the only sounds interrupting the silence are awakening wildlife. There is peace and an understanding that you are a part of the majestic creation surrounding you.

Sara Dumich, MD, a primary care sports medicine physician with Metro Health-University of Michigan Health in Wyoming, feels that same peace in the early morning hours as she trains for her 14th triathlon slated for June.

“I love getting up early. Everything is calm and peaceful,” she explains. “No hustle and bustle. No traffic. I can drift away on my thoughts and ponder life and nature.”

Dumich imagines early-morning anglers cherish those quiet, tranquil moments just as she does. What they may not realize is there are significant health benefits in that stillness. Add to that the effects of the thrill of a catch, and you start to see why people are drawn to it.

“Spending time outdoors has several emotional benefits. It promotes relaxation, quiets the mind, decreases stress, and promotes creativity,” Dumich shared. “When I am having a bad day or something is stressful in my life, spending time outdoors helps me re-focus my energy toward something positive.”

Dumich adds, “An outdoor hobby, such as fishing, is not only good for the soul, it can have many of the same physical benefits as exercise. Anglers may experience decreased blood pressure, reduced risk of diabetes, improved balance, and a boosted immune system.”

Though fishing is often a solitary sport, when family and friends are invited there is a social component that inspires joy and comradery. The shared love of reeling in a day’s catch can strengthen old relationships and build new ones. Families bond and grow, friendships are developed and nurtured.

The same is true for athletic competitions. “Those who participate in triathlons become a family. Of course, we all are there to compete, but it’s friendly and supportive. A sport like fishing offers that same competitive spirit coupled with encouragement. The benefits are priceless,” Dumich emphasized.

The juxtaposition of fishing and triathlons may seem out of the ordinary, however Dumich believes these sports share more in common than meets the eye. Both require patience, training, skill, and determination. Every cast of a line is intentional, and every choice of lure is backed by experience. The same is true of triathletes. Every swim stroke and spin of a bike tire moves them forward, and every footstep on the pavement is fueled by training.

The next time you rise before the sun to visit your local stream, river, or lake, know you are in good company. The most dedicated sports enthusiasts are right there with you.

“It’s part of my everyday life now,” Dr. Dumich confessed. “Taking time for yourself at the start of the day is a healthy thing to do.”