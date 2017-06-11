Anglers4Autism Tournament Raises $32,000 for Local Children

The Second Annual Anglers4Autism KDW Fishing Tournament was a huge success, grossing over $32,000 for 300 local children with autism spectrum disorder. Although the seas were rough, the weather was beautiful and our supportive anglers brought their catch to our two weigh-ins, Square Grouper at Jupiter Inlet and Sailfish Marina at Palm Beach Inlet.

First-Place Kingfish and Calcutta winner was Reel Lucky at 44 pounds and Rusty Hooker brought in both First-Place Wahoo and First-Place Dolphin. Our first, second, and third place winners all took home amazing prize bags courtesy of Engel Coolers, Costa, and Bill Buckland’s Fisherman’s Center, which included Costa Sunglasses, Engel coolers and tumblers, and gift certificates to local businesses.

The Learning Center at the Els Center of Excellence and Renaissance Learning Academy would like to send a special thank you to Blue Ocean Brokerage, Costa, Engel Coolers, Marine Connection, Caro Capital, Green Tree Financial, South Florida Janitorial and Pool Supply, ViaOne Services, D&D Constantakos, Square Grouper, Sailfish Marina, ShutterUp Media, Gray Taxidermy, Jupiter Jewelry, South Seas Island Resort, Paella Uno, and Sherry Scholl Photography for their continued support.

If you would like to support local children with autism spectrum disorder, please visit www.rlacaemy.net and www.thelearningcenter.org.