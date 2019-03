Thursday, March 14 – 6:30 pm – 10th Annual Shad & Crappie Derby Awards Night Jolly Gator Fish Camp & Grill will be our host, join us for the reveal of the 2019 Grand Prize winners, monthly Big Fish Winners and for this year’s 15” Crappie Club Champs! Lots of fun and laughs, good food served by Jolly Gator and cold adult beverages. Join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine to congratulate the winning anglers and show your support for the sponsors.