Another Try

By Karl Ekberg

Summertime in the South is upon us here in the South Carolina mountains. Warm days, afternoon thunderstorms, and fly fishing for trout, bass, and panfish – How much better can it get? Water heights and flows have been great, and will continue as long as we continue to get substantial rains every three days or so. Avoiding the summertime heat will always be a concern, all we can do is pray every year that we receive a cooler than average summer. Above average rainfall has the water table in good shape as we approach the summer months, although any bit of precipitation and high heat will raise water temperatures to a level unfavorable for trout. Wondering if you should bring the waders? Leave them at home and just bring the wading boots, we have been wet wading now for over a month, which has made for enjoyable days on the rivers. Wading socks will fill the void of the neoprene from the waders, and we have a couple of great options here at the shop.

For the bass and panfish on the fly, the lower stretches of the river are fishing well. Water temperatures are in the mid 60’s and the fish are active. Fishing both top water and subsurface have produced good numbers of fish. Finding the back eddies, and slower water areas of the river have been the spots to target. A small pack, plenty of fluids (to keep hydrated), a small fly box, a good pair of polarized sun glasses, and exploring waters you might not normally fish – what a way to spend a summer day…And did we mention, catching fish on a fly rod.

For the trout fishing, early mornings until 11:00am have been good along with early evenings until dark, as daytime temperatures fall off, late in the day. Pick your “cup of tea”, as we have had tremendous successful days with dry flies, streamers, nymphs, and terrestrials. During the sunny days, target the over-hanging foliage of the riverbanks, and the shaded areas of the rivers. Also look for deeper runs, as the fish will seek thermal refuge during the heat of the day.

While out on your day of fishing, expect afternoon thunderstorms and the river level to rise slightly. Although it may not be raining where you’re fishing, the river level may start to rise as rain may come over the river upstream. Be sure to keep an eye on the water level around you. We hope to see everyone out on the rivers and let all of us remember to Leave No Trace!

Karl and Karen Ekberg are co-owners of Chattooga River Fly Shop, located at 6832-A Highlands Hwy, Mountain Rest, SC 29664. Give them a call at (864) 638-2806 and visit their website at www.chattoogariverflyshop.com. Facebook page.