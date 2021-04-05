Saturday April 10 – Jolly Gator Bass Tournament Series

Saturday April 10 – Safelight till 3pm, Jolly Gator Bass Tournament Series, Cost is $40 per event, 2 anglers per team. Teams that finish in the Top 10 in points or win an event and fish at least 21 events will qualify for the end of year Classic. Big Bass for the day pay $10 per boat! Your team can register the day of the event, Launch ramp at CS Lee Park next to Jolly Gator Fish Camp on SR 46 east of Sanford at St. Johns River Bridge. For questions or more info contact Jim “Squirt” Chaudoin at 407- 432-2822 or Phil Wolf from Coastal Angler Magazine at 407-790-9515.