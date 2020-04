Saturday April 11 – Safedaylight till 3pm, Jolly Gator Bass Tournament Series, 1 Saturday per month until the Classic in August. Cost is $40 per event, 2 anglers per team. Big Bass pays $10 per boat and pay-out is 1 per 7 boats entered. Launch ramp at CS Lee Park next to Jolly Gator Fish Camp on SR 46 east of Sanford at St. Johns River Bridge. For questions or more info contact Jim “Squirt” Chaudoin at 407- 432-2822 or Phil Wolf from Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine at 407-790-9515.