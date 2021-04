Friday April 9 – 6 pm till 10:30 pm, CCA Orlando 22nd Annual BBQ & Auction to be hosted at “The Hangar Orlando” at 3024 E. Amelia St. Orlando, 32803. Join the CCA members and quests for an evening to celebrate & support Florida’s Marine Resources and conservation projects. Open Bar, dinner, raffle prizes and a great live Auction! For info or tickets to the event visit www.ccaflorida.org