April Page #1

For most April editions, I begin with happy thoughts about Spring. This year however, happy Spring thoughts are overshadowed by scary thoughts of this out-of-control virus. My thoughts are with all of you. I do believe that going out on your boat (or with a guide) in the fresh air, has to be about as safe an activity as you can find. Please follow the healthy guidelines suggestions. I believe that we will all survive.

New advertising partners this month include Cricket cell phone service, page 2. Also, see page 2 for two fishing tournaments, Pete’s Pier King of the Bay in Crystal River and Taking the Crown, in Steinhatchee. See page 10 for the CCBA tournament in Homosassa. Big prize money out there!

Recipe this month is Spaghetti Carbonara with Pan Seared Shrimp. This dish requires a little more prep than most that I share with you, but it is well worth it. It is absolutely delicious!

My river (Suwannee) has been steadily for about a month, but I don’t really expect a flood unless South GA gets a big a big rain in the near future. Come enjoy the Suwannee; spring is “springing” and it is gorgeous!

The yellow flowers you see on this page, are growing at the edge of the swamp in my back yard. The river photo with little boy on rope swing, is my front yard. Thank you, John Freeze, for beautiful the sunset (or is it sunrise?).

Wash your hands, check on your neighbors and stay well.