ARC hosting Father’s Day weekend 5th annual KDW Fishing Tournament

The ARC of Martin County has a great idea for Father’s Day weekend, treat Dad to a fun day of fishing in the ARC’s 5th annual KDW Fishing Tournament on Saturday June 16th, 2018. The $250 entry fee gives Dad the opportunity to win up to $5,000 in cash prizes for bringing in the biggest kingfish, dolphin or wahoo and an overall biggest catch of the day prize!

Captain’s meeting will be held Friday June 15, 2018, 6 p.m. at Manatee Island Bar and Grill located at 4817 S.E. Dixie Highway in Port Salerno.

The awards dinner, also hosted at Manatee Island Bar and Grill, will be a boisterous and good-natured celebration of a wonderful day of great fishing and successful fundraising for a very worthy cause.

The event, which offers a Gentleman’s Start from either the St. Lucie Inlet or Jupiter Inlet, was inspired by long-time ARC of Martin County supporters Don and Lillian Cook as they mused over dinner one evening about how to help raise more money for the non-profit.

Participating anglers will help support a worthy cause that assists and supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The ARC of Martin County is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering children and adults with developmental disabilities to achieve their fullest potential through residential, vocational, educational, behavioral and other healthcare services.

To learn more about the ARC of Martin County or to register for the ARC’s KDW Fishing Tournament, visit www.Arcmc.org or the organization’s Facebook page (Facebook/arcofmartincounty).