Arkansas Teen Catches 12-Pound Bass While Fishing For Crappie

Logan Cernosek, a 15-year-old 9th grader at Pocahontas, caught this 12-pound 4-ounce largemouth bass in Randolph County, AR on April 2nd. Logan and his friend, Landon Gibson, were fishing for crappie with 4lb test line. Logan said “I thought I was hooked on a log, but then I realized it was a huge fish!” The fish was weighed on a portable scale and then released to grow even bigger and hopefully be caught again someday. Logan said he never thought he would catch a bass this big in his lifetime. Looks like they didn’t do too shabby on the crappie either!