Asbury Hills Camps

With different types of camps—there is something for everyone!

Asbury Hills is a Christian summer camp and year round retreat center.

Just a short drive from Greenville, South Carolina, Asbury Hills is on 2,000 acres nestled in the northwest corner of South Carolina in the Blue Ridge mountains. Our mission is to serve all people for Christian birth, growth and renewal. We offer summer camp experiences for children and youth, and retreat events for children, youth, adults and families throughout the year serving churches, non-profit organizations and the community.

With new and updated facilities and accommodation ranging from private rooms to cabins with bunk beds, Asbury Hills can host groups from 8 to 280 guests any time of the year.

Named one of the 30 best family camps in North America by babble.com, Family Camp offers a chance to experience summer camp with your entire family. Experience a weekend of contemporary worship, family centered devotions, group games, and activities of your choosing. This year’s dates are July 16-18.

Asbury Hills has access to many trails, including those to Moonshine Falls and Raven Cliff Falls. Depending on our guests, we welcome hikers to these trails year-round from 9am-5pm, except from May 15 to August 15, as summer camp may be in session.

Please call ahead during business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM) before hiking the trails at Asbury Hills: 864.836.3711. We’ve installed a security gate at the entrance; when you call ahead and arrive at an acceptable time, you will be given a seasonal access code to enter the property. Parking and access to the trails is at the bottom of camp near the dining hall. Please do not park on the basketball courts.

While we do wish to know who is on the property, we may not notice if you fail to return to your vehicle. The trails at Asbury Hills connect with other public lands, creating a network of miles and miles of trails. We are not responsible if you get lost. Please come prepared for your hike and situations that can arise on the trail.

For a life-changing experience in a setting of natural beauty, we are ready to serve you. Whether it is our summer camp program in the mountains or a retreat to get away with your group any time of year, we are ready to welcome you!

For more information visit asburyhills.org.