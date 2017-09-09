Asheville Area – The Thrill of the Hunt

By Scott Norton

Over the years, I have taught myself how to fish with no help from a skilled fisherman. The challenge to fishing was to know where they were at a particular time of year. My research consisted of lots of fishing shows, which didn’t have the information I needed to find them. This was pre-YouTube with no way to look up how-to on anything related. I noticed over the years of fishing, that there were patterns during different seasons, but I could never make sense of it. I realized that most of fishing was about the hunt and not the lure.

New technology was starting to immerge at this time, and fish finders made its way into every bass boat. This made finding fish so easy. We had the capabilities of knowing water temperature and depth of the bottom. The drawback was, we all got dependent on these units to help us find fish efficiently. I have to admit that I was one of those anglers. Today, lots of serious kayak anglers have these on their Kayaks as well, due to the competitive nature of tournaments.

Since I started fishing from a kayak, I’m always concerned with the weight I carry on my boat, so I decided against using electronics due to the fact that batteries weigh so much. In doing so, I was forced to hunt these fish the old fashioned way, and it made me a much better angler in the process. I use a system I created for myself that helps with locating concentrations of fish. I go by a step-by-step plan before I even get into the body of water I select. This is the most important part to kayak fishing. In a kayak, you just can’t cover water as efficiently as you can with a bass boat. Your plan will determine how good your day will be. Get all the information you can find before you look on a map because this will give you the lake features wherein you will find the fish. Bait shops are a good source for helping locals out with this information, such as water temperature, clarity, and water level. One shop comes to mind in Sylva and it’s Dream Catcher Fishing Supply. These guys will definitely help you with information and lure selection, which you will need to increase your odds on the water.

I start with a map of the lake in which I want to fish, to see where the docks, or places of launch, are in relation to where the fish will be during pre-spawn or post-spawn. Now, we’re in the midsummer and the fish are scattered from the backs of creeks to the main lake points. Find a place of launch close to where you want to start your fishing. This will cut down on your travel time, which is very important on kayaks.

Once on the water, look for clues such as signs of life. First, look for birds such as cranes and the occasional bald eagle, as they will lead you to the shad that the bass are feeding on. Second, feel the water for temperature. If the water feels warm to the touch, more than likely, the fish are in places where oxygen is in abundance. This will be grass flowing water into the lake or windy points. If the water is cool, they will most likely be moving around and hunting for food. Know where these features are on a map so you won’t waste time fishing in the wrong places.

Bait selection is key once you are in the places you feel bass are located. You want to match the hatch. Knowing what bass are feeding on, at this time, is key to success. If you see rocky banks or places where water flows in the lake, start off with a lure that looks like a crayfish. Crayfish live in these areas and if bass are feeding on them, they will usually key in on this forage. If you see docks, laydowns, and overhangs, use a moving bait like a swimbait or something that simulates bluegills or shad.

In the early morning hours or overcast days, top water will dominate the pattern of bite you will have because bass are usually shallow in cool water. Lures like spooks, frogs, poppers, and wake baits, are a good example of what to use. In the midday hours when the sun is high and the water heats up, fish will move a little deeper or find shade to stay cool. This is when you want to use worms, jigs, or swimbaits. Once you find a feeding pattern, you can catch lots of fish and make adjustments throughout the day to keep them biting.

This system has worked very well for me and is easy to plug in information and clues that will give you confidence in your fishing. Putting all the odds in your favor can give you a great advantage on days when fishing is slow.

Scott Norton is a native of Western North Carolina. Born in Asheville, NC, he is a long time avid hunter, angler, and weekend warrior.