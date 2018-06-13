Atlantic Grouper, Hogfish Seasons Open

NOAA Photo

The following species reopened to recreational harvest in Florida state and federal waters of the Atlantic on May 1: hogfish; gag, black, red, yellowmouth and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby.

Hogfish will remain open through Oct. 31 on the east coast of Florida as well as south and east of Cape Sable on the Gulf coast.

The other species will remain open through Dec. 31 on the east coast of Florida and all state waters off Monroe County.

More information about hogfish and grouper bag and size limits, gear restrictions and fishing seasons, including a map of the Atlantic and Gulf grouper fishing boundaries, is available online at MyFWC.com/Fishing; select “Saltwater Fishing” then “Recreational Regulations.”