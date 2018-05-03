AtlasTrax USA MiniTrax

If you need compact, powerful GPS tracking AtlasTrax MiniTrax is the system for you.

The MiniTrax compact GPS satellite tracking system is only 3” x 2”. It comes battery powered, but can also be hardwired or used with a 12 volt charger. MiniTrax qualifies as a required GPS tracker for insurance companies and provides great mapping features.

Alert messages are sent by email or text to notify the user of movement. A message-handling server gives access to all trips and loved ones can check the exact boat location with the click of a mouse.

With several satellite message plans available, you can also see data such as mileage, time length of trips, latitudes and longitudes, headings and speeds. MiniTrax is fully waterproof, has daily battery reports and is ideal for boats, aviation, jet skis, ATVs, RV’s, golf carts, construction and transportation equipment.

The new Altasalarm audible/visual system with a 60-foot cable wrap, door hatch and canvas sensor can notify you with a loud siren if someone activates a sensor in the event of attempt theft.

www.atlastrax.com