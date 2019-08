Saturday August 10 – 6pm, Anglers Team Trail will be hosting their annual team registration meeting at Miller’s Ale House located at 1251 Lee Rd in Winter Park. 2 angler teams compete in monthly Bass tournaments at scheduled site launch locations, entry fees are $80 per event, for more info contact Robert Camp at 321-271-4369 or email at [email protected] or visit www.anglersteamtrail. com.