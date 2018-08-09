Saturday, August 11 – Jolly Gator Bass Series “Annual Classic” Tournament

Saturday, August 11– Safelight until 2pm, Jolly Gator Bass Series “Annual Classic” Tournament. Anglers who place in top 10 in points or win an event and fish at least 20 events will qualify for the Classic. $40 per event, 2 anglers per team. Launching at CS Lee Park and Ramp next to Jolly Gator at SR 46 and St. John’s River east of Sanford / Geneva. Contact Jim (Squirt) Chaudoin at 407-432-2822 or Phil Wolf at 407-790-9515, Join the Staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine at the weigh-in to find out is this season’s Team of the Year and this years’ Classic Champs!