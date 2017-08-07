Saturday Aug. 12 – Toho Marine Outdoors “Elite One Man” Bass tournament series

Saturday August 12 – Toho Marine Outdoors “Elite One Man” Bass tournament series on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes out of Camp Mack in Lk Wales Polk County. $100 entry fee and $5 processing fee. Annual membership fee of $25. 100% Payback, pays 1 place for every 5 boats, 2 Big Bass cash prizes. Angler of the Year gets FREE Entry to next season’s events. Looking for the best anglers in the area. Contact Tournament Directors: Jimmie Murphy 352- 789-5351 or Mark Lundgren 540-809-5238 or visit tohomarine.com