Saturday August 13 – Jolly Gator Bass Tournament Series Classic

Saturday August 13 – Safe-light till 3pm, Jolly Gator Bass Tournament Series Classic end of this year’s season, Launch ramp at CS Lee Park next to Jolly Gator Fish Camp on SR 46 east of Sanford at St. Johns River Bridge. This event is for those teams who finish in the Top-10 in points or have won an event and fished a least 20 of our events this season. Our “Team of the Year” and “Big Bass of the Year” will also be awarded along with pay-outs for all teams that qualify after final weigh-in is complete. More than $10,000 will be paid out this season to our qualifying teams. Come join us for the weigh-in and see the huge bags that will be brought to our weigh-master from the area’s best bass fishing teams! For info or questions contact, Phil Wolf from Coastal Angler Magazine at 407-790-9515.