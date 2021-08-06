Saturday August 14 – Jolly Gator Bass Tournament Series “Classic Event”

Saturday August 14 – Safe-light till 3pm, Jolly Gator Bass Tournament Series “Classic Event”, come join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine, friends and families of our qualifying teams for this seasons’ final event. We will crown both our “Team of the Year” points winners as well as our Classic Champs and “Big Bass” of the year awards and prize monies! The weighin will begin at 3pm. Bring your kids and come see these teams bring the bags of bass to the scales enjoy the areas’ best food and coldest beer and cheer on this years’ winners!