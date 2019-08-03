Saturday August 17 Safelight until 2pm, Jolly Gator Bass Series “Classic Tournament”. Join us for this end of season event. The top 10 in points or winners of one of the seasons’ tournaments and have fished at least 20 of this seasons’ events. Weigh-in will be Hosted at Jolly Gator Fish Camp at SR 46 and St. John’s River east of Sanford in Geneva. Come watch these anglers bring their bass to our scales and see who our winners are for “Team of the Year”, “Big Bass of the Year” and “Classic Champions”. Raffles for new Rods and reels provided by this year’s sponsor Enigma Fishing!