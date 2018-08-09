Tuesday, August 7 – Jolly Gator Bass Series Tournament

Tuesday, August 7 – 5pm, Jolly Gator Bass Series Tournaments. Every Tuesday and one Saturday a month until Classic in August. 26 events, place in top 10 in points or win an event and fish at least 20 events and qualify for the Classic. $40 per event, 2 anglers per team. Payback is one for every 7 boats, Big Bass pays $10 bucks per boat! Register day of event before 5pm at CS Lee Park and Ramp next to Jolly Gator at SR 46 and St. John’s River east of Sanford / Geneva. Contact Jim (Squirt) Chaudoin at 407-432-2822 or Phil Wolf at 407-790-9515 – this is the last Tuesday of this season, next year’s season will start the first Tuesday in March 2019.