Tuesday, Aug. 8 – 5pm until Dusk – Jolly Gator Evening Bass Tournament Series

Tuesday, August 1 and 8 – 5pm until Dusk, Jolly Gator Evening Bass Tournament Series every Tuesday evening until mid- August, this is a 2 angler team event with a $40 entry fee, pay-out is 1 per 7 boats and $10 per boat for Big Bass. Point system for qualifying for the end-of-year Classic – must finish in top 10 in points or have won 1 event and have fished 21 of 25 events. Register at CS Lee boat ramp the day of the event, lotto for boat number. For more info contact Jim (Squirt) Chaudoin at 407-432- 2822 or Phil Wolf at 407-790- 9515.