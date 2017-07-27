August is American Adventures Month

American Adventures Month was founded in 2015 by its spokesperson, American Adventurer Peter Kulkkula. It is the celebration of vacationing in the Americas. Many of us often take for granted the great amount of activities and adventures that are available to us within this wonderful country.

You don’t need to travel to a foreign country to explore new territory. Give yourself the opportunity to try something new, even if it is right in your own town!

Here are a few activities to try out during American Adventures Month:

• Explore the waters – Whether you live near an ocean, river, or lake, there is always some sort of water sport available to try. Some ideas include, kayaking, surfing, boating, fishing, canoeing, paddle boarding, water skiing, tubing, jet skiing, etc.

• Wander through national parks/forests – There are over 400 national parks and forests in the US alone. Chances are, you have one near you. Why not spend a day hiking, camping, and exploring nature within one of the many beautiful parks or forests located near you.

• Road trip – Drive around, spend quality time with friends or family and explore areas you haven’t seen before.

Everyone needs a vacation once in a while to relieve themselves from the stresses of life. For many of us, August marks the last chance to get away before the end of the summer. Whether you’re looking for excitement, a quiet space, or learning something new, your adventure awaits – celebrate what America has to offer.