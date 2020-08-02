August Fishing

By David Hulsey

August in the South is not for the faint of heart! Fly fishing here during this time usually pushes you into pursuing different species than just trout. High elevation streams may even get too warm to catch and release fish safely. Carry a thermometer and test the stream before fishing. Water temperatures 67 degrees or above in the afternoon should be avoided. Tailwater fisheries, such as the Toccoa River, can have decent fishing if you float into less pressured areas. On the other hand, warm water species such as panfish, bass, and carp flourish in the heat.

Local ponds and lakes with bank access, or better yet, if you have access to watercraft, can be areas of great fun during summer. Early morning sessions usually consist of some sort of top water bite before the sun gets overhead. Chartreuse, yellow, or frog colored poppers will produce around cover or inlets of streams into the lake. When that sun starts blazing, use subsurface flies such as clousers or game changers, matching the baitfish that reside in the waterway. Fishing an intermediate fly line will get your flies down a few feet, to willing gamefish. For really deep fish, a sinking line is in order; tougher to cast than an intermediate line but necessary for fish pushing 10 -20 feet or more in depth and having an extra spool for your fly reel, with the sinking line ready to go, can save the rest of the day.

Our mountain lakes are fairly pleasant even on the hottest days and catching a few bass or bluegill can make a day out here even better. Carp will usually be cruising the flats and coves by midmorning, providing redfish-like fishing right here in North Georgia and Western North Carolina. Carp will eat a variety of flies mimicking crawfish, damselfly, or any large nymph, usually with a few rubber legs. Look for muds or plumes of silt in shallow water. If you can see the carps head, cast carefully just in front of the fish and do a small strip when the fish gets close. You will usually know when “old rubber lips” eats but, if you are not sure, set the hook anyway. Sometimes, you just have a feeling. Don’t let the dog days of summer get you down, get out there and enjoy some summer fishing!

