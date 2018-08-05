August Fly Fishing Report

by Henry Cowen

July has been a hot one, BUT with the rain finally calming down some and the Corp of Engineers finally getting Lanier’s water level back to normal readings, it looks like we are in for a normal August on the pond. While the temperature around Atlanta is HOT, the fishing might be heating up too.

Topwater spotted bass fishing looks like it is finally coming around some. While the big fish have gone deep for the summer, the smaller 1 to 3-pound fish can still be caught on humps and points using poppers on floating lines. It’s a great way to have some fun fishing the hottest days of the year.

During both the new and full moon periods of August, the dead-sea (Lake Allatoona) may be THE HOTTEST lake to catch hybrids, white bass and spotted bass on the surface. Never a guarantee, but when the hybrid topwater bite is on, you need to just take a day off from work and head on over to I-75 and Lake Allatoona for some spectacular surface feeding. This is usually easy pickings as the fish will blow up all over the lake both early in the morning and again late in the afternoon. If you can find an overcast day coupled with the new or full moon phase, you are going to have the makings for one of the most memorable days of your fishing year.

While this bite typically was a June and even July occurrence over the past 10 years, 2013 and 2014 show that August was most consistent for this event. Fish will be feeding on small 1-1 ½” young of the year threadfin shad. All you need is to toss an intermediate (slow sinking) line and you will be in the game! A floating line will work okay as a second choice, but the slow sinking line is positively your best bet. Look anywhere in the area around the dam. This is usually where the ground zero hybrid bite can be found. If not, then just ride towards Kellogg Creek and look both left and right as you are running up the lake. Stamp Creek is another area worth looking at for surface feeding fish.

Flies of choice continue to be small shad type patterns. Try any one of the following for success: Albie Anchovy, a small Clouser minnow, Somethin’ Else, small Deceivers and Wiggle Minnows. Try using a 6 or 7 weight rod with 8 to 10-pound test tippet and you are sure to have a ball. For conventional anglers, try tossing any of the previously mentioned flies (except a Wiggle Minnow) behind either a casting bubble or popping cork rig. A light tackle outfit with 8-pound test will have you matched perfectly for this fishery.

Just keep in mind that 2015 and 2016 did not produce this epic topwater bite. What happened? No one really knows other than it simply didn’t happen. Our hopes are that it will return to its former prominence and put lots of smiles on anglers who take the time to find this bite.

August is also a great time to be hitting the Hooch for some last lick striped bass below Morgan Falls Dam. July has been on fire with these striped demons coming up from West Point Lake to summer in Sandy Springs. The river’s water temperature should be at its warmest for the entire year during the month of August, and anglers can toss weighted baitfish patterns on intermediate (slow sinking) lines along the banks and in the deeper holes of the river to find the stripers that are summering over in the city limits.

Best areas to fish will be well below Morgan Falls Dam. Start at Sope Creek and work towards Cochran Shoals. From Whitewater to Paces Mill is another good area to look at. Another hot area will be below Paces Mill and down toward Peachtree Creek. Once again, fishing both early and late in the day (low light) seems to produce the best results. The key is to try and fish falling water levels. For conventional anglers, try tossing ¼ to 3/8 ounce bucktails, weightless flukes or some 4-5” Rebels, Bombers and any swimbait. For topwater, try throwing a 7” Redfin early or late in the day.

As we move toward the end of this month, the fishing will slow down as the fish move further south toward West Point Lake. If you happen to get there while the river is dropping water, your odds of finding feeding fish are even better. Call Rob Smith from the Fish Hawk to get in on a wonderful summertime fishery. He is clearly Georgia’s top expert for fly fishing the rivers for striped bass.

Finally, carp fishing is still going strong, but the fish are getting pressured from all the paddlers using the river over the past 4 weeks. The fish can still be caught on fly with a little more patience being the key ingredient. Carp are a tough and finicky type fish to get to eat the fly to begin with. Add the pressure of a month of anglers tossing flies to them as well as kayak and paddle boarders invading their flats and you can see why they are a bit skittish.

The Bull Sluice section is still my favorite carp fishing location as well as the Savannah below Lake Hartwell getting a second nod. Crayfish and nymphs will still be your best fly patterns to toss at carp. A 6-8 wt outfit and floating line along with 10-pound tippet is all that is required. Remember, you need to tiptoe around these guys as they are SUPER SPOOKY come August. The past two months have been tough to get river conditions right for these shallow water beasts, BUT when we have gotten out, the fishing has been really good!

Get out there and give some North Georgia hot summer fishing a try. Come next month we will discuss preparing for the fall striper run on the surface up on Lanier again. This will all start to happen by end September or early October. See you on the pond…www.henrycowenflyfishing.com