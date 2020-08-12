August Page #1

Page #1 August

With the arrival of August, our busy lives get even busier! Florida Alligator Hunting season opens August 15th. As I am sure you know, Cary is a Gator Hunt Guide with over 30 years of experience, and we have a custom boat and all necessary hunting equipment. If you won the opportunity to hunt, and need help, call us. If you didn’t win, and want to hunt, call us. See page 9.

New advertising partner, King’s Oil and Tire, located in Cross City, and now also in Old Town. See page 9.

See coupons, yes, coupons, in the Cricket Wireless ad on page 2.

This month’s recipe, Lobster Salad with Mango is deliciously decadent. See page 2. (Lobster with anything, or nothing, is a delicious decadence.)

Thank you for picking up this magazine. If you enjoyed reading something in this issue, please let the writer know. They will enjoy hearing from you. Please thank the business where you found this issue and visit our advertisers.

I still need “Forever Homes” for these five kittens that we rescued. The three black with white are boys; the gray with white is also a boy, and the all black is a girl. They are very loving and will crawl right into your heart! We have six rescue cats already. I’ll even contribute $10.00 toward their neutering surgery!

Thank you John Freeze, for this beautiful lake photo.

Again, please stay smart, stay safe and stay alive. Please wear your mask. WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE? You could save a life, maybe mine, maybe your mother’s. Wearing a mask is smart, and I have always thought that smart is sexy!