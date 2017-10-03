August & September Drake Bay Fishing Report

We are pleased to announce that we recently won the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence for 2017! We are very proud of our 98% Excellent rating based upon unbiased comments from customers around the world who have fished with us. Head on over to our Trip Advisor page to check out the comments and photos! In addition to our Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence award for 2017, the Reel Escape has been selected to compete for the 6th straight year in the 2018 Offshore World Championships to be held in April. This is considered the Olympics of sportfishing where anglers from all over the world will come to Costa Rica. We are honored and excited to apart of such a fun tournament! Stay tuned for our monthly Costa Rica fishing report about Drake Bay and other areas of Costa Rica.

Unfortunately, Drake Bay does not typically have a lot of visitors this time of year…Yes, there is more rain and waves compared to the dry season but the marine life is incredible. There are Humpback whales with babies everywhere and they are close to shore. The cooler water also attracts Marlin closer in to Drake Bay and the Osa Peninsula. In the last 30 days we have caught several blue and black Marlin ranging from 250-500 pounds. Some of our best fishing has been within 5 miles of Cano Island. For those who want a delicious fish dinner, we have been catching some Wahoo, Snapper and Barracuda.

We will not be taking any reservations for October as the Reel Escape will be out of the water for annual maintenance. This year she will also be getting a complete technology update featuring all the latest and greatest Garmin has to offer. Starting in November we will be open for business with the Reel Escape in perfect condition and ready to catch fish. Reservations for Christmas through March are getting tight so we encourage you to reserve your trip as soon as possible.

