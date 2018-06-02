Back To Basics: Part II Fly Fishing Tackle

By Jeff Dean

In April, we talked about the origins of fly fishing and why fly fishing can be an effective way to fish. This month, we will start diving into the tackle and gear and what makes it different from ‘conventional’ tackle. Because this is somewhat of a short article, we will focus on rods, reels and fly lines.

The biggest difference in fly fishing and conventional fishing is, with fly fishing you are casting the weight of the fly line, and with conventional tackle you are casting the weight of the lure(s). Because many of the flies you cast while fly fishing, weigh almost nothing, you need weight somewhere to be able to bend the rod so that you may cast and propel that fly great distances. That weight is in the fly line. Fly rods, fly lines and reels are all categorized by ‘weight.’ The weight of your fly line will correspond to the weight of your fly rod and the bigger the number, the ‘stiffer’ the rod will be and the heavier the line is. Rod weights range from 0 – 12. For trout, the most common rod weights will be in the 3-5 weight ranges. Generally speaking, the heavier the rod and fly line, the stiffer the rod will be in order to cast the heavier line. For small streams, with short casts for small fish using small flies, a lower weight rod is ideal. For big water, where you are casting far distances with big streamers for big fish, you will need a larger weight rod. As for the reel, the size will also correspond the to weight of the rod and line. The size and weight of the reel is more important for the balance of the whole system. For example, you can put a 3 weight reel on a 5 weight rod, but you will need 5 weight line in order for the rod to perform at its best. The smaller reel just may not balance the rod properly. Many people say, ‘the reel is only there to hold the line.’ In smaller weights that is somewhat true, but once you get to 4 weight and above, a high quality drag can make the difference in landing a big fish on small line or snapping him off!

With fly lines, you can have floating or sinking lines. The most common line in trout fishing is a floating line. They will help keep your flies on the surface, yet you can also fish subsurface flies as well. With a sinking line, you are trying to get your subsurface flies and streamers as deep as possible. Fly lines are tapered and most of the weight is in the front end of the line, or the head, in order to get that rod bend to allow you to cast those flies. You can spend all day going through different tapers, but the most important thing in the fly line is the head and how it is tapered.

This is just enough to confuse you, but if you have any questions, give us a call at (828)963-5463 or come by and see us at Watauga River Fly Shop and we’ll answer any questions you might have. Next month we’ll talk about how the system comes together and discuss leaders and tippet.

Jeff Dean is the owner of Watauga River Fly Shop located at 5712 NC Highway 105 South, Vilas, NC. Visit their website at www.wrflyshop.com, email them at info@wrflyshop.com, or give them a call at (828) 963-5463.