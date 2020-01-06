Mike Hammond

A recent Calusa Blueway marker repair recently gave me the perfect excuse to paddle Back Bay in Bokeelia, which is a small community on the north end of Pine Island. Paddlers have a couple options for access to this water. You can park along the eastern side of Stringfellow Road across from Four Winds Marina and launch through a break in the mangroves. From here it is about a 200 yard paddle to the point where Jug Creek passes under Stringfellow Road. Following Jug Creek west, past Four Winds Marina, will put you into the eastern side of Back Bay. I opted for direct access and launched from Capt’n Con’s, which is a private facility on the island’s very most northern tip. It was easy. Pull up, honk your horn as the sign instructs and staff will approach in cart and tell you where to launch and park and collect launch fees. Staff usually instructs paddlers to launch at the ramp next to the property manager’s house rather than the powerboat ramp. We had plenty of space and time to prepare our gear. (Anglers will find several bait and tackle shops on their way through Matlacha, as they drive out to the island prior to launching; bait shops can be harder to locate on Pine Island.)

Back Bay is a shallow round bay with a diameter of about a half-mile. Most of the bay is undeveloped and fringed with mangroves. In search of the marker that needed repair, we paddled across the bay and followed Jug Creek west. Paddlers must be aware that there are blind curves and narrow sections in this area. Even during the middle of the week, we had several boaters pass by fairly close at high speed. The boaters were operating safely and legally within the channel, but the twists and turns of Jug Creek put paddlers and boaters in close proximity. Listen for boat engines before crossing the channel, if needed. If you are with inexperienced or young paddlers, you may want to remain in Back Bay. Heading west on Jug Creek, paddlers can explore areas such as Little Bokeelia Bay, Tom Bay, mangrove tunnels, or open water. We chose the mangrove tunnel and found some small hidden lakes that are inaccessible to motorboats. The tunnel was so tight in some places that fully rigged kayaks may not be able to pass through either. Anglers with a minimalist mindset however, may find a hidden treasure.

There are many places to stop for a post paddle meal between Boke

elia and the mainland, but we chose to eat right at Capt’n Con’s and enjoy the view of Charlotte Harbor. The restaurant caters to boaters and anglers. The fact that I looked like I had just spent an hour in the mangroves did not alarm anyone.

If you are looking for a low-hassle paddle away from beaches and busy parks on fishy water, give Back Bay a try.

https://www.fortmyers-sanibel.com/calusablueway