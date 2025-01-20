Back in Business wins Islamorada Fishing Club’s Captains Cup Sailfish Tournament

The Islamorada Fishing Club welcomed 46 anglers for the Islamorada Fishing Club Captain’s Cup Sailfish Tournament on January 15th. In the nail-biting competition 12 teams released a total of 68 Sails. The first hook up was only 4 minutes after the committee boat called lines in the water. The sailfish were rising in packs, with eleven multiple hook ups called in throughout the day. With only 18 minutes to go Main One, Kalex, Skipjac, Killbox and Back in Business were all tied with 8 releases and the Back in Business was still fighting the second fish of a double header. Back in business’ captain Robert Collins called in the release of the second fish at 3:48 propelling the team into first place. Anglers John Watson of Parkland, FL, Matt McLean from Naples, FL along with Audrey Koocher and Brooks Gregory from Islamorada took home the Grand Champion trophies sponsored by Caribee Boat Sales and Yamaha Outboards along with a check for $12,000.00.

Returning to the dock in second place with eight sailfish releases on time was Captain Marty Lewis of Marathon, Florida, at the helm of Main One/Main Attraction. Baker Mitchell Plumbing and CBT Construction sponsored the team’s second-place awards, The anglers were Mark Busch from West Lake, Ohio; Mike Cangemi from Jupiter, FL; Ben Zdan from Marathon, FL, and Islamorada Florida resident Danny Lombardo.

Third place trophies sponsored by Regan Roth insurance and Travis Bennett DDS, were awarded to Captain Alex Adler of Islamorada and his crew aboard Kalex. The team included Indiana anglers Chris and Sam Chastain, Allen Sutkowski and Nathan Burns, with eight sailfish releases on time.

The Islamorada Fishing Club Sailfish Tournament is the second leg of the annual three-event Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship series. The series leader is currently Killbox with 17 sailfish releases followed by Skipjac Fishing Team with 16 and Back in Business with 15.

Festivities were held in the club’s temporary location while their gorgeous new building is being built. The Islamorada Fishing Clubs Captains Cup Dolphin tournament will be held June 26th, 2025. More information can be found on the web site www.theislamoradafishingclub.com