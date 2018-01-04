Backcountry Fishing

by Greg Poland

Fishing in the backcountry has been on fire with everything from Redfish & Snook along the shorelines to Tarpon in the creeks and up on the flats in the Everglades National Park. My clients have been fishing live bait, but I know a few of the guides at my marina have been doing great fishing the shorelines with a fly rod and a baitfish pattern. The weather is changing and with the cold fronts come the Spanish Mackerel fishing out in the gulf, it’s one of my favorite times of year and a great time for anglers who want to try their hand at fly fishing.

If fly fishing is something you have always wanted to try this is the perfect time of year to take a trip to the gulf for a half day of mackerel fishing, I like to set up a 9wt fly rod with floating line and a small trace of wire with a baitfish pattern. I start by dragging the chum bag around then toss out a few pilchards to get the macks excited, I have my clients cast into the chum slick and strip the fly as fast as they can. When the fishing is at its best you can tie on a popper which gets skyrocketing bites out of these fun fish, it’s the perfect fish for fly fisherman weather you are new to the sport or a seasoned angler you will have a blast & unlike a lot of species you are going to get lots of bites and catch lots of fish!

If fly fishing is not for you get a light spinning outfit with a small trace of wire and tie on a buck tail jig or use a live shrimp as bait, cast it as far into the chum slick as you can & hold on tight. I have had any number of species show up in my slick so be prepared for everything from a Cobia to a Kingfish… If you are looking to get out on the water give me a call, I would love to get you out for a great day on the water. Greg

