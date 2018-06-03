Backcountry Fishing

by Greg Poland

It’s Tarpon Time in the Florida Keys and the silver kings are biting, kids of all ages are having fun catching huge fish on light lines and trying to keep them out of the bridge pilings from Key Largo to Key West. The talk of the town is how many fish are around and how many bites are you getting, I was talking to a fellow guide that had 18 just a few days ago on live mullet. We were out that same day & had 8 in a 1/2 day trip, I wish my afternoon clients wanted to go tarpon fishing but it was a family with young kids so we just went to the patches and caught snapper but the whole time I kept thinking of the tarpon bite!

If you’re looking to get out in your own boat and get into the action get yourself a bait well full of pilchards or mullet and get out to one of the local bridges, I like to use 50lb fluorocarbon with a circle hook and a cork about 10ft away from the bait. Drift the bait back to the bride and just wait for the bait to start jumping around, remember to bow to the king and watch out for the other anglers. I like to anchor up current from the bridge and give the guy next to you at least a 50yds so you’re not creeping in on their fishing spot, it gets hectic when there are multiple boats in the area so better to stay out of each other’s way.

If you are looking to get out with a guide give me a call, I have some open days left and my new 25ft Contender Bay Boat will be on the water by the time you are reading this report. I am so excited about the new boat and can’t wait to catch the first tarpon on it, I had a chance to visit the factory up in Homestead and it was really fun to see the boat under construction.

