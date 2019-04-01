Backcountry Fishing

by Greg Poland

It’s Spring Break in the Florida Keys so the kids are in town form the northern schools and the silver kings are starting to show up as well. It’s my favorite time of year because the Tarpon is by far my favorite fish to chase after, they are big, they jump, and they get away as often as they are caught.

As you drive down the chain of islands you will see boats lined up at almost every bridge in the keys from Key Largo to Key West, & for the most part we are all after the silver kings! I like to either fish them with a fly rod or with live bait under a cork, we will be talking a lot about tarpon in the coming months & if you would like to get out on the water give me a call and let’s get you in the book for an afternoon of fun!

Since my last report I have been fishing a lot out in the Gulf of Mexico and catching lots of spanish mackerel, big jacks, sharks and a variety of fun fish that have kept our rods bent and put a meal or two on the table. I also spent some time up at the Miami Boat Show & picked up my new Contender Bay Boat from my dealer in Key Largo. I got a chance to take a ride on & photograph the new 44Ft Contender just before the show and to my surprise they used my photo for the cover of the catalogue. Check out the photos on the contender website.

Capt. Greg Poland

305.393.3327 | gregpoland.com

Instagram gregpoland

Facebook: Fishing in the Florida Keys with Capt. Greg Poland

gregpolandphotography.com

gregpolandstudios.com