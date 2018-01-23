Backcountry Fishing Association readies for 2018 tournament season

The Backcounty Fishing Association (BCFA) was founded in 2015 and its ten-month artificial lure tournament circuit spans from January through October. Two-person teams and solo anglers compete to win cash and gain points in the nine monthly tournaments, with a classic finale in October.

Redfish, trout and snook (seasonal) are the qualified species. Anglers attempt to bring one legal fish of each species to the scales for weigh in and a live release. Teams must fish a minimum of five tournaments and pay entry fees to at least eight tournaments to be eligible to fish the ending “Classic”, which is a two-day event. The top five eligible teams with the highest accumulated points from the season will be given a bye from day one and automatically entered for day two. The remaining eligible teams will compete on an elimination basis the first day, with the top five teams from day one moving on to compete for cash and the grand prize, a Billfish 14-foot boat, motor and trailer combo.

The annual BCFA membership fee is $25 for the year, and the entry to each monthly tournament is $60 per team.

Tournaments are held the first Saturday of each month, with a captain’s meeting the Friday evening prior at Little Jim Bait and Tackle, Fort Pierce.

BCFA 2017 board of directors consists of Zachary Foltz, president; Loraé Simpson, secretary and treasurer; Denver Kesner will be this year’s weighmaster; Chris Beall is in charge of sponsorships; Samantha Jericiau will manage raffle prizes; and Cherlyn Arnold is responsible for social media and publicity.

To learn more, email Zachary Foltz at foltzzr@gmail.com or call (772) 882-8721. Follow Backcountry Fishing Association on Facebook and Instagram for announcements and tournament results.

2018 TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Captain’s Meeting Tournament

January 5 January 6

February 2 February 3

March 2 March 3

April 6 April 7

May 4 May 5

June 1 June 2

July 6 July 7

August 3 August 4

August 31 September 1

October 5 (Classic) October 6 (Classic