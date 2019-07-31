Backcountry Fishing

by Greg Poland

It’s been a hot summer & if you have been on the water you know the morning or late afternoon bite is where it’s at, in the middle of the day the best bet is to be in the swimming pool or at the sandbar! I have been leaving the dock at sunrise and trying to talk my clients into only fishing a morning trip or doing a split trip and going back for the late afternoon bite.

We have been having a lot of fun with the mahi mahi and with all the sargassum weed floating around you will easily find a school of mahi to catch. I always like to run out to the 500ft mark before starting and like to run till I find birds working a patch of weed line then I will troll a squid on one side of the boat and a Hogy soft lure on the other, just run parallel to the weed line and do your best to get your baits under the birds and you are sure to catch a fish. After you’re hooked up, keep a fish in the water next to the boat so the school sticks with you while you load you cooler with dinner.

I had the guys from ceramic pro install their product on the interior of my boat & it’s worth every penny when you are catching mahi because your boat can get pretty messy check them out at www.ceramicpro.com it sure makes cleanup easy.

In the backcountry there are still a few tarpon around but the bite seems to be over by 8am so get out there early, we have been getting into some snook and redfish along the shorelines and it’s a great time to catch a big shark in shallow water if you have kids around and they want to pull on something big!

I would love to get you and your family out on the water this summer so give me a call at 305-393-3327 or send me an email and let’s get you out on my new Contender.

Capt. Greg Poland

