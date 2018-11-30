Backcountry Fishing

by Greg Poland

Just back from the Lauderdale Boat show and it was great to see old friends and get a chance to talk about our fishing here in the Islamorada Backcountry, I was at the Contender Boats booth and got a chance to check out some of the new tackle coming to our local tackle shops. As soon as I returned to the keys an old client called and asked if I had been sail fishing yet & I had not, but we loaded up the live well with pilchards and the weather was nice so we took my bay boat out to the edge and started live chumming. I am happy to report the first and second sail of the season have been released off my boat, just as we were getting the hook out of the first fish the other rod went off and we were back at it chasing down a jumping sailfish.

I love getting out on the reef in my bay boat when the weather allows. On the other side of the bridges in the backcountry the snook fishing has been pretty good with a few redfish as well, I have been mostly using live pilchards and fishing creek mouths or moats around the mangrove islands in the backcountry and Everglades National Park. For this type of fishing I like a 7ft spinning rod with beaded 20lb line and a 30lb leader of fluorocarbon. If you are into fly-fishing try fishing down the shorelines and casting as close as possible to the bushes and always fish the points of the islands that’s where I find we get our best bites.

While you are running out in the backcountry you will also see triple tail on the surface this time of year, they will disappear if you make noise so approach slowly, put down your power pole and cast a fly or live shrimp up current of them and you will have a great fish for supper. That’s all for now, catch ya next month. If you want to get out on the water give me a call or send me an email all my contact info is on my website www.gregpoland.com.

