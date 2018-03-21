Backcountry Trout on Fontana’s Hazel Creek

(An abbreviated excerpt from “Flyfisher’s Guide to North Carolina & Georgia”)

Hazel Creek is one of three Great Smoky Mountain National Park trout streams on the north shore of Fontana Lake in Swain County, North Carolina. Since there are no roads on the north shore of the lake, these creeks have gained an almost mythical reputation as backcountry destinations.

Backcountry fishing expeditions rarely begin on grounds so well maintained. Approach by boat across Fontana Lake brings you to the mouth of Hazel Creek, where a short walk up the trail puts you within the buildings and ruins of the long-abandoned town of Proctor. The National Park Service keeps up this area near the mouth of the creek almost meticulously. The trail is a flat gravel road with a bridge. The campsites are clean and include hangers to keep provisions out of reach of marauding raccoons and black bears. Wilderness that’s supposed to be hard to get to should not be this comfortable.

The truth is Hazel Creek is not very hard to access. By foot, it is a day-long hike by whatever trail you choose. By boat, it’s just a quick ride across the lake. The novelty, the assumed remoteness and a reputation for good fishing actually draw a crowd. On busy weekends the campsites fill up with people.

The creek itself is a medium-sized, and its reputation as a good fishery is well earned. A few gorgeous 10- to 12-inch rainbows can be expected on a good fishing day mixed in with many smaller fish. There is also a chance for larger fish in the 16-inch range. The creek boasts a good population of brown trout, as well, including some large individuals. In general, the fishery can be a little tougher than other streams that don’t receive as much pressure, but because of its size and ample aquatic insect life there remains the opportunity for larger fish.

On its lower end, the creek and trail are flat, like a stroll through the park. The water is mostly shallow riffles with some good pools scattered in. The main trails here are the old roads and rail beds of Proctor. They meander through the valley offering easy access to good water for several miles. The Hazel Creek trail follows the creek and remains relatively flat for about 10 miles. The stream does pick up some elevation, which provides larger pools and deeper runs upstream, and a few native brookies will begin showing up. The trail eventually leaves the creek after about 15 miles.

Those willing to hike, camp and fish over several days will find adventure and unmolested water. There are backcountry campsites scattered up the trail. Users must reserve these campsites with the GSMNP Backcountry Information Office.

