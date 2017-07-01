Bait and Tackle Shops

by Dan Carns

If you’re new to fishing or new to an area it’s imperative that you find a bait and tackle shop. Often these are two different places, one for bait and the other for tackle. If you walk into a tackle shop and no one asks if they can help or how the fishing has been, then walk out and find a shop that understands that you didn’t walk in there by mistake! This place should be your go-to spot for gear, information, and help with your questions. Like me, you may end up with two or three shops. While it’s tempting to go to a big-box shop, you won’t get what I call a generational perspective of local conditions and trends.

My favorite tackle shop is in North Fort Myers, this place is packed to the rafters with everything I need and has several generations of anglers behind the counter that once engaged, will gladly share their advice and pro tips. It may take a few trips to develop a rapport with the staff of any shop, so return several times, ask questions and don’t be shy. Prices are going to vary from shop to shop, so find a price point you can live with, but remember these are local stores supporting families, the local economy, and that extra dollar on the price of a lure could be the difference between staying open or closing up shop. Pine Island Rd. in Cape Coral is home to another no frills, all business kind of store that carries great chum, large selection of lures and like my favorite shop does rod and reel repair.

My two favorite bait shops specialize in live bait, one opens very early and the other is open 24/7 and will even let me reserve bait for those mornings that I have clients and must have live bait. Here in beautiful Matlacha is a simple one room bait shop that carries great shrimp at a reasonable price and when you order 50 or 100 shrimp the count is always over and sometimes by dozens! They also carry pinfish and pass crabs from time to time. I often launch out of Pine Island and when I need to reserve bait, I call the day before and when I arrive before dawn, their bait truck is delivering fresh bait, even before the other shops are open. Please remember to tip your bait guys and gals as they are up just as early as you, possibly earlier, and are the start of a successful day on the water. If you tip, you WILL notice that your bait counts will start to go up! So, ask around, find and support those shops that understand that without you they may not survive.

Of course, if you are launching with us at Gulf Coast Kayak we have a selection of locally useful gear and knowledge!

