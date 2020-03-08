March Recipe of The Month

Baked Red Grouper with Parmesan Sour Cream Sauce

Red Grouper fillets for two servings

Salt and Pepper

4 rounded (generous) tablespoons Sour Cream

2 rounded (generous) tablespoons grated Parmesan

4 Green Onions minced

Panko crumbs

4 tablespoons melted Butter

Minced Parsley for garnish (optional)

Preheat oven to 400.

Mix the Sour Cream with the Parmesan and Green Onions.

For easy cleanup, line a sheet pan with foil. (I use the non-stick foil.)

Salt and pepper both sides of fish, and place in pan.

Spread the sour cream mixture evenly over the fish (no more than ¼ inch thick). Generously sprinkle with the crumbs. Drizzle melted butter over crumbs and sprinkle another layer of crumbs over fish.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes, until lightly browned and fish flakes.

Garnish with minced parsley and serve with sides of your choice. I chose broccoli and my wild/white rice pilaf. (I use cooked wild and white rice, sautéed minced onion, parsley and celery, and some time, mushrooms, grated carrots or any vegetable cut in very small pieces.)

I am going to try this recipe with boneless, skinless chicken breasts and thighs. (Cary likes the dark meat and I like the white.) I have a little of the sauce left over and tonight I am going to slice small red potatoes, spread the sauce over the potatoes and bake.